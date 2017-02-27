Complaints prompt plan to cleanup Augusta

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The trashing of Augusta has city leaders promising action.

The City administrator is putting together a plan to combat illegal dumping, littering, abandoned properties and signs in the right of ways, after commissioners raised concerns last month.

The Marshal’s Office is involved in the effort, and will be reorganizing, so all employees will be able to look out for code violations.

“So now instead of doing your task of litter is serving you’re going to do everything so when you get done serving papers you’ve got time to be more proactive in dealing with the issues in the community when we have properties that have trash and stuff we have people doing the illegal dumping you have the committed time to do those things,” says Richmond County Marshal Ramone Lamkin.

The plan also calls for a new system of fines for violators and the reinstating of a keep Augusta beautiful chapter.

The Commission Public Services Committee is scheduled to hear the plan at its meeting Tuesday.