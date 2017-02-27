Mayor Gary Jones talks controversy and growth in Grovetown

Augusta, GA — From tackling traffic problems, to dealing with tremendous growth, Grovetown, Georgia is one busy place these days. That is why we thought it was the perfect time for Mayor Gary Jones to sit down with us on The Means Report.

One of the biggest battles Mayor Jones has faced in recent months has to do with city water. It began with citizens suing the city for 4 million dollars for high water bills; that court battle was settled for 1.5 million dollars. Mayor Jones explains that the discrepancy was a result of rates being raised higher than they should have been because of some thefts that were happening. More recently, however, several hundred citizens had their water service cut off because of delinquent bills. Although some residents felt this action came as a surprise, Mayor Jones explains that the city went to great length to make sure everyone was aware of the deadline for bringing their accounts up to date.

Growth is also coming to Grovetown, in part through the purchase of land by University Hospital to build a facility. Not only will a new hospital add to the city, but Columbia County is using General Obligation Bonds to improve parks; that includes a new park for Grovetown as well as a new library.