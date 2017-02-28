22 Irish Travelers to appear in court Tuesday

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:
Courtroom and Gavel Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – 22 Irish Travelers from North Augusta are expected to be in Columbia Tuesday to plead guilty to fraud charges.

We’re told they’re set to appear in court at 2 p.m.

Ealier this month, they entered plea agreements to fraud charges.

The defendants agreed to plead guilty to either “conspiracy to racketeer” or “conspiracy to commit racketeering.”

Under their plea agreements, a judge can sentence them to up to 20 years in prison, up to a 250-thousand dollar fine and 3 years of supervised release.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s