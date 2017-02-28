22 Irish Travelers to appear in court Tuesday

Related Coverage 21 Irish Travelers enter plea agreements

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – 22 Irish Travelers from North Augusta are expected to be in Columbia Tuesday to plead guilty to fraud charges.

We’re told they’re set to appear in court at 2 p.m.

Ealier this month, they entered plea agreements to fraud charges.

The defendants agreed to plead guilty to either “conspiracy to racketeer” or “conspiracy to commit racketeering.”

Under their plea agreements, a judge can sentence them to up to 20 years in prison, up to a 250-thousand dollar fine and 3 years of supervised release.