Aiken County leaders turning to community for solutions to growing trash problem

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Littering is becoming a major problem and Aiken County Council members are turning to the community for a solution.

At one point, there was a task force in place to combat the trash problem, and the county has suggested bringing it back.

Dumping won’t stop unless littering laws are enforced and that’s hard to do unless a person is caught in the act of littering.

County leaders and people living in the area are concerned that Aiken-Augusta Highway is turning into a dump.

“I saw two televisions in the median,” said Aiken County Council Vice Chairman Andrew Siders.

“It looks terrible.” Aiken County resident Frances Love told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

However, it’s not just U.S. Highway 1 that’s being trashed.

On Tuesday, Vice Chairman Siders took our crew to several busy county roads and we found mounds of trash. Everything from plastic bags, to beer bottles and even a tire just sitting on the side of the road.

“It’s a major economic development issue,” Siders told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “When someone comes to town and they see trash on the side of the road, or they see things like that, they may a judgement call.”

Siders says he feels people may not know there are places to get rid of your garbage for free in Aiken County.

The Aiken-native says it’s both unpleasant to look at and any bit of rain gets the trash flowing right into the storm drains.

“It just makes me angry when I see it, because I think that people are so careless that they do things like this.” The Vice Chairman said.

Right now, the county doesn’t have the man power to tackle the trash all on their own.

However, some residents feel the task force is enough.

“It seems like they are making a pretty good effort in trash pickup,” said Clearwater resident Ronald Hijduk. “It’s not as bad as it used to be. You see a lot of bags of trash where they have been by.”

Still, county leaders feel to get Aiken trash-free its going to take the entire community.

“We are open to ideas. I thought of one maybe having a county-wide pick-up day.” Siders said.

If you find yourself with garbage you don’t know what to do with call the county office at 803-642-1500. They can refer you to a place to properly throw it away at.

If you have suggestions for cleaning up Aiken County please send your ideas to Vice Chairman Andrew Siders, asiders@aikencountysc.gov.

You can also send your suggestions to the council member of your district, you can find that information here.

