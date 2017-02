AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man has entered a guilty plea for his role in a conspiracy involving theft of government funds.

67-year-old Phillip Thompson admitted that he billed but never delivered goods for the Savannah River Site’s mixed-oxide fuel facility.

He told federal officials that the scheme took more than $5 million over five years.

Thompson ran a construction labor business working with the company building the facility.