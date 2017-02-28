Bamberg teller admits to stealing $300,000 from bank

BAMBERG, S.C. (AP) – Federal authorities say a teller has admitted to stealing almost $300,000 from the Bamberg bank where she worked.

The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reports 34-year-old Jennifer Lyons Martin of Ehrhardt pleaded guilty to theft by a bank employee. A federal judge will sentence her at a later date.

Officials say that after an audit showed more than $100,000 was missing from South State Bank in Bamberg, Martin told authorities that she took almost $300,000 beginning in 2013 and continuing through September 2015.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Winston David Holliday Jr. says Martin spent the money on dining, shopping, travel and living expenses.

The maximum penalty for the offense is a 30-year prison sentence and a fine of $1 million.