Broad Street bar location draws protestors

AUGUSTA Ga (WJBF) A proposed downtown bar is drawing opposition because of where it’s set to be built.

A bar called The Scene is requesting a liquor license for a club in the 12 hundred block of Broad Street.

That’s the location of the old Planned Parenthood office which provided health care services including abortions.

About two dozen pro-life activists came before a commission committee to protested the request saying the site should be preserved as a memorial.

” And the idea that it would be turned into some kind of entertainment scene is just a very appalling thought because it should be a memorial to the dead we couldn’t let them live we could at least keep their memories,” said Gary Garner, who spoke against the liquor license.

After hearing from the group the Public Services Committee voted unanimously in favor of granting the license.