Calhoun Expressway name change goes before committee

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) When it comes to the name on this road, Augusta Commissioner Bill Fennoy feels the city could do better naming it after some other than John C. Calhoun.

“I think it’s only fitting and proper if we choose to honor them as opposed to someone who has the history of John C Calhoun has,” said Fennoy.

As Administrative Services Committee debated the name change they heard some of that history

“He believed Slavery was not a necessary evil that it was a positive good,” said Professor Emeritus Mallory Millender,

And that’s why Professor Mallory Millender told the committee that for the good of the city the name should be changed.

“Think about the people we honor because they represent us and our values I think Augusta is better then what John C Calhoun stood for,” said Millender.

But some commissioners feel the city has better things to do then rename the expressway.

In 2017 I want Augusta to move forward history is just what it is it’s something to learn and live on and by changing the name that won’t stop the people who are sleeping under that bridge from sleeping under that bridge,” said Commissioner Andrew Jefferson .

“The man 200 years ago passed away enough is enough I aint going to try to be politically correct on this one it’s John C Calhoun leave it John C Calhoun,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

“One Augusta, racial unity and your major thoroughfares leading into downtown is exactly the opposite of it that ought to disturb you,” said Millender.

The Administrative Services Committee had the first formal discussion of renaming the expressway but not the last one, the committee voting to send the issue to the full commission next week without any recommendation.