Columbia County, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday, Columbia County will host an open house where they’ll present a new widening project.

The proposed plan would convert Furys Ferry Road, between the Savannah River and Evans to Locks Road, from an existing two lane highway to a new four lane corridor.

It would include bicycle and pedestrian facilities as well as a double lane roundabout.

The open house is from 6pm to 8pm at the Riverside Middle School cafeteria.