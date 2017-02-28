Committee hears details of plans to combat code violations

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Com-batting litter and code violation problems in Augusta is going to take time and money.
City leaders heard recommendations from four departments this afternoon to address problems like illegal dumping, litter, abandoned buildings, overgrown lots and more.
Plans call for stepped-up enforcement, educational campaigns and new ordinances.
Those include changing how violators can be fined and more money for new employees.

“”I’ve been stressing out but  Litter has been a problem  trying to get people to cleanup hold people accountable I think this is something the city has to do let people know you can’t do what you’ve been doing and get away with it,” said Commissioner Marion Williams a leading critic of the city’s efforts to battle code violation.

The Environmental Services Department says it needs more than 2-million dollars to tear down all the abandoned buildings that are on the list to be demolished.
The plan will be discussed again at the next committee meeting.

