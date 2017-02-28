Cross Creek girls advance to first state semifinals in school history

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — It was the ultimate birthday for Cross Creek girls basketball coach Kim Schlein. Her Lady Razorbacks took care of Henry County,76-52, on their home floor at advance to Saturday’s GHSA 4A state semifinals. It’s the furthest any Cross Creek girls basketball team has ever gone in the state playoffs.

Better yet, the Razorbacks won’t have to travel far for their next game. Cross Creek will play Carver just up the road at Augusta University’s Christenberry Fieldhouse. That game is scheduled for 6 p.m. this Saturday.