Early voting for Waynesboro Mayor special election begins

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Early voting in for the special election to fill Waynesboro’s mayor’s seat started today.

Those registered can cast their ballots at the Waynesboro courthouse from 9 am to 5 pm Monday thru Friday until March 17th.

Election day for the seat will be held on March 21st.

Herman Brown, Gregory Carswell Junior, Katherine Owens and Portia Lodge Washington are the candiates who will be on the ballot for the seat.

Former mayor, Pauline Jenkins, died last summer after a long illness.

