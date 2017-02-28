Issue with Amazon cloud causing worldwide internet hiccups

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – If you’re noticing some of your favorite websites or apps aren’t working properly this afternoon, here’s the reason why.

AWS, or Amazon Web Services, is having a problem with its cloud service. The company blames “increase error rates” and says “we are actively working to remediate the errors.”

The facility is based in Virginia.

The problem has knocked some sites offline, caused images to go missing on others or left websites running like they’re on a dial-up connection.

Sites like Imgur, Medium, Expedia, Mailchimp, Buffer and even the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission have all been impacted. Also ironically impacted, DownDetector.com, which is a website that tracks when other websites are down.

AWS S3, the most rock-solid reliable service I have ever used, is having an outage. It’s like oxygen stopped working. — Laurie Voss (@seldo) February 28, 2017

It’s not clear at this point what impact the Amazon S3 outage will have on #PancakeDay 🥞🥞🥞 pic.twitter.com/TdhbTK0g7R — Brandon Robinson (@BrandonCrossP) February 28, 2017

At least Twitter is working, or where else would we discuss the Amazon S3 outage.. #NoSlack 😂 — Shradha (@shradha_poddar) February 28, 2017