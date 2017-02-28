Lake Strom Thurmond water levels severely low

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF)– The lack of rainfall is severely affecting Lake Thurmond… which is currently in a drought.

January brought some much needed rain, but the Army Corps of Engineers said it wasn’t nearly enough.

Lake Strom Thurmond’s water level in 2016 was just inches away from the highest it had ever been… 2017 brings a different story.

Scott Hyatt, Operations Manager for Lake Thurmond, says 330 feet is considered full pool for the lake. On Monday, it was down 10 feet.

“That’s not where we want to be for this time of year. We should be filling up and very close to full. If it was an average water year, we would probably be within a foot or two of being full right now. What’s been interesting so far is over the last year, compared to the other droughts, we haven’t gotten down as quickly as we’ve gotten down in this event,” Hyatt said.

There have been three record droughts in the 2000’s. Hyatt hopes this year won’t make number four.

He said we are behind 14 and a half inches of rain.

“Even if we have a big rainfall event come in that drops a couple inches of rain, the first inch or two of that is getting soaked into the ground.. So there’s not a good chance of a big rain event coming into refill the lake right now. It could happen, it’s happened before, but it’s a long shot,” Hyatt explained.

Hyatt said the lake’s condition will most likely have an impact on visitors this summer– people are already calling to ask if the lake levels will rise before the temperatures does and if they should make their plans.. or cancel them.

When asked what it will take for Lake Thurmond to recover, Hyatt said rain is key: “Several large intensity rain events, so getting an inch of rain a week isn’t going to do it.”