AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A New Ellenton man accused of making explosives is now facing child pornography charges.

In January, Aiken County deputies arrested 31-year-old Michael Barnwell for making explosives out of PVC pipes that were found in several New Ellenton neighborhoods.

Barnwell is charged with 8 counts of manufacturing, possession or transporting a destructive device.

NewsChannel 6 has learned that Barnwell is now facing 10 counts of child pornography.

Count on WJBF NEwsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.