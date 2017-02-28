Plans underway for Columbia County Justice Center expansion

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. – Sales tax money is coming in and plans are now in the works to give the Columbia County Justice Center a facelift.

“Three new courtrooms, additional space for the juvenile court, Judge Brown has contacted us and he’d like to have some mentoring rooms for the young people who get in trouble,” said Columbia County Chairman Ron Cross.

Juvenile Court Judge Doug Flanagan says the Justice Center is used during and after hours for youth programs at least three times a week.

“We contract with people to provide anger management classes, we have the “Diva” program to give separate programs to girls and the “Gents” program for the guys,” said Flanagan.

With extra mentoring space, Flanagan says the court can remain proactive and expand programs to keep kids from ending up behind bars, saving taxpayer dollars.

“Working on these children in advance, I’ll give you what my mother used to say. ‘All children are a work in progress.’ So, we work on them to help keep them on the straight and narrow,” said Flanagan.

To the human eye the Justice Center looks pretty big but looks can be deceiving.

Just ask any of the employees in the Clerk of Court office.

Employees are working in the basement surrounded by document after document.

Employees say they may have enough room to get them through the rest of the year.

Cross says he feels their pain.

“The Clerk of Court is in bad need of storage space with all the records so that design is underway,” said Cross.

So, while it’s cramped quarters now, help is on the way that many people in the Justice Center say can’t come soon enough.

If you’ve been to court in Columbia County during certain times, you know it can hard to find a parking place.

Cross tells us that the county is in the design and planning phase for a parking deck that will go next to the Justice Center.