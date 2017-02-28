York Street bridges repairs delay opening

CITY OF AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Construction delays are going to keep the York Street bridges, in Aiken, closed for a few more months.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned South Carolina Department of Transportation hopes to finish the $3 million dollar improvements, on the historic wood bridges, by mid to late April.

That’s almost a month after the original deadline.

The bridges were closed after a routine check-up deemed them unstable and unsafe for cars to use.

A spokesperson for D.O.T. says the project is still within budget.

