Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre offers a funny twist on Shakespeare

FORT GORDON, Ga.– Shakespeare fans will get a kick out of the Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre’s latest show, opening this weekend. “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged” but actor Michael Hamilton says remember to keep your tongue planted firmly in your cheek!

Hamilton is one of the trio who performs the entire show. He’s even learned to rap a scene from Othello. Stretching his creativity and his skills is what makes a performance like this fun and fresh for the actor, who will be familiar to Augusta audiences.

Betty Walpert directs the show. You can catch it over the next three weekends: March 3rd & 4th, 10th & 11th, and the 16th – 18th. 7:00pm

For more information call 706-793-8552. Tickets are $30 -$53. Click here to purchase: https://www.fortgordon.com/programs/leisure/entertainment/dinner-theatre/ticket-prices/