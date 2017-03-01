Gamecocks QB McIlwain to transfer from program

From University of South Carolina Athletics:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (March 1, 2017) – Two-sport athlete Brandon McIlwain has informed the South Carolina football and baseball coaching staffs of his intent to transfer at the end of the semester, it was announced today.

McIlwain, a 6-0, 190-pound quarterback on the football gridiron and outfielder on the baseball diamond, played in eight games for the Gamecock football team last fall as a true freshman, including three starts. The Newtown, Pa. native completed 62-of-118 passes (52.5 percent) for 600 yards with two touchdowns and rushed 63 times for 127 yards and a pair of scores. He has made one appearance as a pinch runner in the first nine games for the baseball squad this spring.

“Brandon came by today and spoke to me about transferring from the University of South Carolina,” said head football coach Will Muschamp. “I support his decision and wish him all the best.”

“Brandon has all the skills to be a terrific baseball player,” said head baseball coach Chad Holbrook. “I have no doubt as he devotes more time to the sport, he can do great things. We have enjoyed him immensely and we wish him well as his career moves forward.”