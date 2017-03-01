Marijuana reform bill closer to removing harsher penalties for possession

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- Senate Bill 105 also known as the Marijuana Bill has passed through the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday.

The bill would reduce the punishment for marijuana possession of one to two ounces from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Democratic Senator Harold Jones the author of the bill discusses how it will give those who are caught with marijuana a second chance.

“”When we talk about possession, that’s all it affects is possession only, you know when you talk about having a felony conviction it really impacts a person’s life. So that’s why it’s important because it can really help persons who make a mistake this type of circumstance in that they won’t be penalized for it long-term”

The bill was passed through the senate judiciary committee with a 7 to 2 vote in favor of the bill.

Jones says a felony conviction for a small possession of marijuana can really destroy a person’s life.

‘I just think that when we talk about a person receiving a felony strictly only for possesion of a small amount of marijuana remember it only goes up to two ounces that’s a very tough punishment. In this day and age when we talk about criminal justice reform it’s going on across the country and Georgia is behind on this issue and a lot of other issues.” Jones said.

The final stamp of approval will come from Georgia Governor Nathan Deal once it officially passes through the House.