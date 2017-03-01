Subcommittee supports city re-involvement in First Friday

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The city’s economic development subcommittee is looking into ways to attract more visitors to the downtown.

It’s been about three years since First Friday had an official organization in charge of operating it, booking vendors and music and the like.

The sub committee saying it wants the city to once again take over a leading role in First Friday,

“We got to open Augusta back up First Friday was really on the ball a lot of people came down here there we’re street vendors on every corner at one time a lot of music downtown a lot of church groups came down and played music I think that would be a great thing to do George get it back,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

The plan is to have city administrators bring back  cost estimates to a commission committee in two weeks.

Williams says he’s also  going to request the city upgrade the electrical system in the common, so the park has more power to hold larger events.

 

