WJBF Scholar Athlete: Glenn Hills’ Robert Drew

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Robert Drew helped the Glenn Hills Spartans go from just three wins last season to a 16-10 record this year. He finished a tremendous senior season by averaging eight points, two assists and two rebounds per game.

Drew was also named the Wendy’s High School Heisman winner at Glenn Hills, an award give to top student-athletes around the country.

He credits who he is today to his grandparents, and you’d never have known by watching him play this season, but Drew’s grandfather passed away four months ago.

“It was hard the first week, but I knew I was at a point where I needed to step up in my life,” Drew said. “You have ups and downs, but everything happens for a reason. It was in God’s plan for me, so just thankful for him.”

Litischua Drew, Robert’s grandmother, knows it has been hard for Robert, but she’s proud of how he has responded and continued to live how they raised him.

“It’s been a challenge for him,” Litischua said. “But, he’s overcome that with praying and just doing what he needs to do. I’m proud of that because we are determined for him to be the best he can be, and he’s doing that.”

Drew said he’s not sure where he wants to go to college, but he either wants to major in sports management or athletic training.