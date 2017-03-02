Ga Driver’s Education Commission creates new scholarship program

(WJBF) – The Georgia Driver’s Education Commission has created a new grant scholarship program.

It allows students to apply directly for driver’s education opportunities.

Those who are accepted will agree to complete a driver’s education course where a student will receive classroom and road training.

“We are taking our youngest, most vulnerable drivers and putting them behind the wheel of a car sometimes without adequate training,” says Harris Blackwood of the Ga. Office of Highway Safety. “What we are trying to do is to make sure that they are prepared before they get on the road.”

To apply for the program, just head to georgiadrivers.ga.gov

