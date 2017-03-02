Ga. woman’s reason wrecking into chicken truck: ‘I’m vegan’

HULL, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia woman has been arrested after she reportedly slammed into a chicken truck, fled and then told officers who tracked her down that she hit the vehicle because she was a vegan.

WXIA-TV reports Wednesday’s investigation began when a truck driver told police he was traveling west on Highway 72 when a red four-door car hit his truck twice.

The truck driver called 911 as the car fled. Madison County deputies found the car’s license plate in debris left in the wake of the crash. They were able to track the car’s owner to Comer, Georgia, where they found the vehicle and a driver matching the driver’s vague description.

During questioning, the woman, identified as 26-year-old Judith Armstrong, told officers she hit the truck because she was vegan.