ROSWELL, Ga. (WJBF) – Roswell, Georgia police have arrested a Grovetown woman for a January murder.

55-year-old Petra Elvira Reese was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the death of 53-year-old Karen Lee LaForge.

Police say LaForge was the girlfriend of Reese’s ex-husband.

Police have also charged 31-year-old James Jerome Lloyd with murder in that case.

They say they are still investigating but they do not believe anybody else was involved.