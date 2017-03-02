How downtown Augusta can become more vibrant

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — There are several different plans to revitalize downtown Augusta.

There are projects through Transportation Investment Act, the Downtown Development Authority , the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and the city itself.

A city subcommittee designated for bringing more people downtown is trying to bring all the plans together so they work in harmony.

“With all the growth that we’re anticipating and already having, we need to have a more vibrant downtown. That’s restaurants, events, a sense of synergy and a destination place,” commissioner Sean Frantom said.

Right now, the CVB has a proposed plan called “Destination Blueprint,” the D-D-A has plans for Riverwalk improvements and there are also sales tax funded projects for Broad Street and other parts of downtown.

“There is a discussion to really hone in on one plan to make sure we know what the right hand’s doing with the left hand because there are a lot of plans. As a commissioner, I’m tired of the studies and not seeing action. I’m not going to be supporting studies anymore,” Frantom said.

Downtown business owners also want to see action.

“I think we could use the riverfront a lot more. We’ve got that beautiful river, we have the levy there, but really from the Riverwalk to the river there is no access to the river,” Farmhaus Burgers GM Darby Carpenter said.

With Project Jackson happening across the river, everyone says the city needs to be talking with North Augusta about creating a water taxi service.

Another issue being raised is that North Augusta spends more on events than Augusta does.

“It’s tough. We’re a lot older of a city. We have a lot more problems than the two cities that are surrounding us,” Frantom said.

For downtown to get better, city leaders also say restaurants and bars need to be open more.

Right now, many of them are closed on Sundays and Mondays.

“That has got to change. And I think it will. We’ve already got a more vibrant downtown than 5 years ago,” Frantom said.

“For some restaurants, it’s not really feasible to open Monday through Saturday or Sunday,” Carpenter said.

Farmhaus Burgers recently changed its schedule so it could be open on Mondays. The restaurant is still closed Sundays.

Frantom says once new hotels open in the area, he believes most businesses will have to be open more to support the influx of people.