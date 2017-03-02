Laney girls prep for 7th state semifinal game in 8 seasons

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — After coming so close on several occasions, Laney finally got over the hump and won its first girls basketball state in 2015. Two years later, the Wildcats want to take advantage of a return trip to the state semifinals — their seventh in the past eight seasons.

“You don’t get there often and we we’ve been fortunate to get there many times, so we’re trying to utilize our best effort to get to [the state championship] and win it,” coach Otis Smart said.

Now a sophomore at Clemson, the 2015 Laney team was led by Aliyah Collier, who had a monster title game performance with 24 points, 19 rebounds, eight assists, seven steals and four blocks.

“Aliyah Collier held us together and told us, ‘come on,’ she really wanted to win,” senior Aubriana Bonner said. “So that motivated me for this year to take my team to the same place.”

“We won two years ago in 2015 and last year we came up short, but we’re back to win it,” junior De’Sha Bejamin said.

Laney plays Model at 2 p.m. Saturday at Georgia College and State University.