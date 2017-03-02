McDonald’s to offer mobile order-and-pay, curbside pickup

Photo of a McDonald's restaurant. (Courtesy: AP)
NEW YORK (AP) – McDonald’s Corp. says it will launch mobile order-and-pay and curbside pickup in the U.S. toward the end of the year.

The world’s biggest burger chain made the announcement Wednesday during its investor day, where it outlined how it is working to reverse years of declining guest counts in the United States. It previously said the option would launch this year.

Trading of McDonald’s stock had been halted before the company shared its plans and financial outlook.

CEO Steve Easterbrook has said McDonald’s will move more quickly to adapt to changing customer habits and tastes. The company is trying to improve the image of its food and boost sales of coffee and pastries.

