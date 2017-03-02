New Office is pitched to get public to pitch in cleaning up Augusta

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) When it comes to tad cleaning up the city Augusta wants you.

“If we start talking about it if we start to advertise for people to come in and volunteer people will help us cleanup that ought to be easy for us to let people know we’re not going to tolerate it,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

City leaders are looking at a comprehensive plan to take on code violations and illegal dumping, with an educational component to get the public involved.

“The government cannot do it all I said that many times but we can be the leaders to really focus on this to show people we’re putting in the efforts,” says Commissioner Sean Frantom.

One of those efforts is to create a Keep an Augusta beautiful office, paid for by the city to provide education and organize community groups and run neighborhood clean ups.

But creating Keep Augusta Beautiful comes with an estimated 100 thousand dollar price tag.

“We’re supposed to be the Garden City but there’s nobody really responsible for making that so, so we would like to have an affiliate of that organization we think that’s the best vehicle to do it,” said City Administrator Janice Allen Jackson.

Commissioner Marion Williams isn’t sure a new position is needed.

“I wouldn’t think so with all the departments and all the people we got I think we ought to have somebody around here to do that,” said Williams.

“What’s it going to cost us that’s going to be the bottom line the dollars and sense can we afford it but it’s definitely needed,” said Commissioner Andrew Jefferson.