“Rock For The Cops” Concert To Benefit Law Enforcement

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – The lineup has been announced for the annual “Rock For The Cops” benefit concert.

Academy of Country Music New Male Vocalist of the Year nominee, Chris Lane and new rising country group, LANco will take the stage at The Country Club Dance Hall & Saloon Tuesday, March 21st at 8:30 p.m.

100% of the proceeds from the concert will benefit the Georgia Post Critical Incident Seminar (PCIS) through the Police Benevolent Foundation.

Law enforcement officers are exposed to high stress on a daily basis, but from time to time encounter extraordinarily traumatic situations.

PCIS provides officers with education on trauma, patterns of resolution, and field-tested coping strategies to promote recovery and resilience.

For many, PCIS has meant the difference between staying on the job and leaving law enforcement due to unresolved effects of critical incident stress.

General admission tickets are available here

VIP tickets are available here

*VIP passes can be picked up on the night of the event starting at 6 p.m. at the door.

For more information about the Police Benevolent Foundation visit www.pbfi.org.