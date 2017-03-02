Healthful options available amid downtown food desert

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The closing of Kroger on 15th Street in Augusta Tuesday has left hundreds of people downtown living in a food desert. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines a food desert an area that lacks access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

George Truesdell has lived in the Harrisburg area for more than 60 years.

“I remember when they first built that Kroger store there,” he said. “It was a big help for the neighborhood.”

That was 35 years ago. Now the Kroger has shuttered its doors, and people in the neighborhood are back to square one.

And it’s not just people who live in Harrisburg– but all of downtown Augusta.

Lack of access to food hits especially hard in poor neighboods like Harrisburg. Truesdell estimates about 85 percent of people in his neighborhood lack transportation. Food pantries serve the community, but Truesdell says the hours can be inconvenient. He also says they don’t offer enough fruit and vegetables.

“That’s the main thing, fresh produce,” he said. “A lot of these food pantries, they offer more canned goods than fresh produce.”

But there is a neighborhood store offering healthful options that may surprise people: Lanier’s Meat Market.

“We have a lot of vegetables,” said owner Wayne Lanier. “When the growing season starts, we have fresh vegetables from Georgia: fresh peas, tomatoes, everything…the whole kind the season is.”

Lanier says they freeze them after the season, but studies show that frozen foods are comparable to fresh foods when it comes to nutrition.

Lanier’s delivers to customers who don’t have transportation. They’ll also pay for their bus fare.

“I’d do anything that I can to help take care of the community,” Wayne Lanier said.

George says he appreciates Lanier’s, but it’s speciality is meat– and even with frozen options, Kroger’s departure leaves a void.

“There’s nothing like coming and get your own fresh collard greens, your own fresh corn and go home and make a decent meal,” he said.

Another thing people in the area can do is order food online directly from local farmers through Augusta Locally Grown. You then pick up the food weekly at drop off locations in Evans, Ga. and on Telfair Street in downtown Augusta.