Tenant Information To Be Held For Augusta Innovation Zone

By Published:
Augusta Innovation Zone
Augusta Innovation Zone

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Innovation Zone is looking for tenants.

An information meeting will be held Thursday evening for anyone interested.

AIZ will be located in the Johnson building and old Woolworth’s Department Store at 8th Street and Broad Street downtown.

It’ll have retail space, a rooftop bar and restaurant, high end apartments and work space for innovators.

The public meeting begins at 7:00 pm at MealViewer located at 1106 Broad Street.

For more information go to AugustaInnovationZone.com

 

