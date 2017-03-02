“The Patch” sees dozens of tree coming down.

AUGUSTA Ga (WJBF) There are dozens of downed trees at Augusta’s Municipal Golf Course.  But they aren’t due to severe weather.

Crews began removing more than 90 trees from the course this morning.

It will cost about 90-thousand dollars, and will be paid for with federal and state grants.

The trees are considered to be  in the flight path of planes taking off and landing at Daniel Field.

“So the F-A-A says we have to eliminate those obstructions or we have to light them so we’re not going to light trees we are removing probably about 95 trees total off of the Municipal Golf Course otherwise known as “The Patch,” said Daniel Field Manager Becky Shealy

Daniel Field is covering the costs of putting in some lower growing ornamental plants to replace some of the trees coming out.

The golf course is still open but some holes are closed because of the work.

