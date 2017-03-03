Archbishop challenges congregation to give up cell phones for Lent

SACRAMENTO, Ca. (ABC) – Ash Wednesday is the day for Catholics around the world to give something up for 40 days. One Connecticut Archbishop is asking parishoners to give up their cell phones.

He started a campaign for the lent season called #IPhonefast, an effort to try to get parishioners to give up their phones for the next 40 days or, at the very least, do so on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday.

At Sacramento’s Downtown Cathedral reaction was mixed among the hundreds lined up to be blessed with ashes.

“If he is asking for the whole 40 days there is no way,” said two churchgoers before laughing. “

“I mean I can give up social media but I can’t give up my phone completely,” said Jose Esperaza.

But others say they would have no problem heeding the archbishop’s call.

“It was a great way to reconnect to my faith and take away my time from all the technology really,” said Jheryssa Florintino.

“It is kind of funny because it is an old archbishop tweeting asking people to turn off their phones,” said Titi Kila, Youth and Young Adult Minister for the Cathedral. “They looked at me like I am from another planet (laughter) that I do not exist because they cannot even give it up for an hour why would I think they could give it up for 40 days..”

Here in the CSRA, the subject was a hot topic on WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 5:30.