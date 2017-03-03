Crews working fire at downtown Augusta’s 1102 Bar & Grill

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta firefighters are on the scene of a fire downtown at 1102 Bar and Grill.

It happened around 5:00 a.m. Friday morning at a garage on 11th and Ellis Streets.

When crews arrived they say flames were seen shooting out of the top of the building.

At this time, the following streets are blocked off as they work to put out the fire:

*12th Street at Broad Street

*11th Street and Ellis Street

No injuries have been reported.

No word on what caused the fire.

The extent of the damage is unknown and this time.