Early blooms to be tested by cold snap

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) JOHN: Old man winter and our early Spring are on a collisions course.

The annual show of color from our flowering plants are already starting to explode, weeks ahead of normal. Now there’s the potential for freezing weather overnight. We wanted to know about the potential impact.

“”We should be okay if it gets maybe down to freezing the biggest issues we’ve got is going to be your peach trees 28 is kind of the magic number well it is the magic number what’s you get down to that area it can be really devastating to it some plants have the ability to fight off a little bit of cold,” said Richmond County Extension Agent Campbell Vaughn.

Vaughn says the Azaleas are about three weeks early and he says a little cold snap will likely not do enough to slow them down so they’re blooming for Masters.