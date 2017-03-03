Grovetown product Kwajelin Farrar named Peach Belt Conference freshman of the year

GREENWOOD, S.C. – University of South Carolina Aiken women’s basketball standout Kwajelin Farrar has been named the Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Year, as announced by the league office.

She also grabbed second-team all-conference accolades for her effort.

Farrar, a native of Grovetown, Ga., led head coach Mark Miller‘s team with 14.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest.

Farrar played in all 29 games, earning 24 starts. She posted a team-best field goal percentage of 56.9 percent. At the charity stripe, she converted 67.4 percent of her attempts. Farrar also led the team with 39 blocks.

The newcomer posted 14 double-double efforts, establishing the best mark for a USC Aiken women’s basketball player since the start of the 2000-01 season.

In league play, Farrar finished her season second in offensive rebounds (80), total rebounds (194) and rebounds per game (10.2). She was third in field goals made (129) and defensive rebounds (114) and was fourth in field goal percentage (54.4 percent) and blocks (32). Farrar was also in the top 10 in points per 40 minutes (21.7), points scored (297) and points per game (15.6).

