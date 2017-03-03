Josey set for first state semifinal appearance since 1995

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Josey boys basketball team has won three straight road games to reach the state semifinals for the first time since 1995.

“We’re extremely excited,” Josey head coach Kelly Winstead said. “Coming into the season I thought we would be pretty good. We hit some bumps in the road, but it all paid off in the end. Here we are in the final four, who would’ve [known].”

“It means a lot because we have a lot of people who have been on our sides, and it’s just a great feeling,” senior forward Dominique Hurst said.

The Eagles (23-8) play South Atlanta (27-1) with the a trip to the GHSA 2A state championship on the line.

“It would be really big for the school, the kids on the team and an extreme morale booster here at T.W. Josey,” Winstead said.

The semifinal game is scheduled to tip at 8;00 p.m. on Saturday at Georgia College.