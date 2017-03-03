Local synagogue invites people of other faiths to unity service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- After threats on Jewish institutions around the county, terror is very real for many Jews in the U.S. There were 31 threats against Jewish Community Centers and day schools just on Monday.

But fear hasn’t stopped the Congregation Children of Israel from reaching out to their neighbors. If anything, these threats have encouraged it.

Jews celebrate Shabbat, or the Sabbath, every Friday evening.

But this week’s Shabbat was special. Hundreds of synagogues across the the U.S. And Canada celebrated Shabbat across America

“We open the gates to everyone. Jews, and non-Jews,” said Rabbi Shai Beloosesky of Congregation Children of Israel.

Congregation Children of Israel invites non-members to Shabbat Across America every year. This year, they hosted several local Christian leaders and members of the Keys Grove Baptist Church.

“This year, [has] got something, a taste, becaues what happened in the last three, four weeks,” Beloosesky said. “And it came, and suddenly, we got so many support from reverend[s] here in town.”

Services like this show that threats against Jewish institutions have backfired in some ways– they’re actually bringing the community closer together.

“Very, very important that we come together because when you look at all this that is going on the world today, that shows a separation,” said Rev. Rickey G. Dent of Keys Grove Baptist Church. “But today, tonight as we come together for Shabbat service, that’s bringing everybody together regardless of your religion.”

Beloosesky says he is grateful for the support in a difficult time, and he would gladly do the same for other faith groups.

“If it’s against Jews, Muslims, Christians, Hindu, whatever…because in my perspective, we have to respect any belief. Any human kind,” he said.

He says at the end of the day, we’re more alike than differnt

“We are human beings,” he said. “And we believe in the same thing, but we are walking it another way.”

The service was followed by a dinner at the synagogue, which everyone was also welcome to join.

The FBI and Justice Department’s civil right division continue to investigate the threats against Jewish Community Centers and Schools.