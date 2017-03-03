North Augusta chases undefeated season, first-ever state title

NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The North Augusta girls basketball team is 32 minutes from completing a historic season with an undefeated record and first-ever state championship.

The Jackets (27-0) play Wilson (21-6) in the SCHSL 4A state title game on Saturday.

“It’s a very cool thing to be able to play for a state championship,” North Augusta head coach Crystal Cummings said. “You have hundreds of teams that set out in South Carolina every year and they all have that one goal in mind. To know we’re one of two teams in our classification still practicing and able to go for that goal, it’s an amazing feeling. We kind of take it all in and soak it all up, but we still have to go out and play to bring it home and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

As tremendous as this season has been for North Augusta, it won’t be complete without the state title.

“We’ve done a lot, but we haven’t done anything at the same time,” junior guard Sarah Crews said. “Winning that game would pretty much be everything for us.”

The team has played in plenty of big games after reaching the final four in back-to-back seasons, but the nerves are definitely there for their first state championship game appearance.

“I don’t know if I’m going to have trouble sleeping tonight or not,” Coach Cummings said. “I don’t know what to expect. It’s just a new experience for us all, but I’m pretty sure once I’m on the sideline and the game has started, I’ll be all right. I probably won’t even think about it.”

The 4A championship game is scheduled to tip at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.