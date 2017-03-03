Race playing role in roadway renaming effort

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Mikey Coffman had just finished her walk on the canal and now it was time to drive home, and she isn’t in favor of driving over a new named Calhoun expressway.

“I’ve been here 30 years it’s been the Calhoun Expressway that long I know we all have things in our past but leave it alone we don’t need to go to the expense of changing signs and everything,” said Coffman.

“He believed Slavery was not a necessary evil that it was a positive good,” said Professor Mallory Millender.

Professor Mallory Millender is one of those pushing commissioners to change the name.

“I could, depends on what the argument is because it has its point’s history and today,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

And for some today in Augusta there’s no room for the Calhoun name on the roadway.

“This is a majority black city with a majority black commission if you look at John C Calhoun’s views and you honor him and continue to honor him,” said Millender.

“Should we change the Calhoun Expressway’s name?

“I don’t think so I don’t think we ought to be worried about that there’s too many other things we ought to be worried about right now,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

“I think it’s more divisive to bring up these petty things that happen years ago the civil war is over I’m so sorry we had slavery it’s a bad blot on our country but we don’t have it today let’s just celebrate we are one today,” said Coffman.

But when it comes to the name John C. Calhoun commissioners will have to decide what tomorrow looks like in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel six.