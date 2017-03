Related Coverage Family appeals to public for missing Burke County loved one

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A $10 thousand reward is now being offered in connection to the disappearance of a local man.

Simon Powell was last seen leaving his Burke County home on June 1st of last year.

His truck was found burned the next day.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Powell family, are offering the cash reward for information that leading to an arrest.