Two Richmond County Schools deemed excellent

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Students at two magnet schools in Richmond County have something to cheer about. Magnet Schools of America named both Davidson Fine Arts and CT Walker National Magnet Schools of Excellence. In a press release sent out by the Richmond County School System, it states the award is only given to a select group of magnet schools. One of the Schools of Excellence will be selected to win $5,000. Others can receive other top distinctions and awards. Schools awarded this honor must submit a detailed application that is scored by a panel of educators. The schools are scored on their ability to raise student academic achievement, promote racial and socioeconomic diversity, provide integrated curricula and instruction and create strong family and community partnerships that enhance the school’s magnet theme.

Advertisement