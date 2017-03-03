Wilson, Gray lead No. 5 South Carolina past Georgia in SEC quarterfinals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Southeastern Conference player of the year A’ja Wilson scored 18 points and No. 5 South Carolina opened its quest for a third straight SEC Tournament title with a 72-48 victory over Georgia on Friday.

The top-seeded Gamecocks (25-4) played without SEC first-team pick Alaina Coates, who sat out for a second time in three games with a right ankle injury.

Wilson, the 6-foot-5 junior, helped South Carolina open a 20-point lead in the second quarter.

Washington County’s Allisha Gray added 17 as the Gamecocks advance to face either No. 20 Kentucky or Alabama in the semifinals on Saturday.