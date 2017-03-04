Groundbreaking takes place for Columbia County’s first charter school, “SAIL”

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. – It was a family affair in Evans as folks gathered for the groundbreaking of Columbia County’s first charter school.

Saturday morning, parents, children and staff celebrated the kick-off for the School for Arts Infused Learning.

The school will be located right off Blanchard Road.

The staff says they’ve been working to bring the charter school to Columbia County for the past three years.

“This is historical on its own that we’ve had so many people interested in this school in the county. It just shows that people in the area are very interested in school choice and that’s really what it’s about,” said Abigail Caffee with SAIL.

SAIL’s doors are expected to open next school year, hosting kindergarten through sixth grade.