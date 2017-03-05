Augusta mother charged with cocaine possession with child in car

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — An Augusta mother is in jail after deputies say they found drugs in her vehicle while her child was with her.

It happened last Wednesday around 1:00 p.m. near the intersection of 15th Street and Koger Street.

Deputies say they decided to pull over 52-year-old Alison Coleman because a child in the vehicle wasn’t properly restrained.

While talking with Coleman, a deputy says he saw a crack pipe on the driver side floorboard near Coleman’s foot.

After running her name in the criminal database, deputies say the 52-year-old was wanted by authorities in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Deputies searched her vehicle and say they found crack cocaine and marijuana.

Her vehicle and more than $600 cash was seized by the sheriff’s office.

The child was turned over to Coleman’s mother.

Coleman is charged with cocaine possession, marijuana possession, and not having a safety restraint on a child.

She’s also being held for Gwinnett County.