Augusta Utilities Department investigating two sewage overflows that lead to separate creeks

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. – The Augusta Utilities Department is investigating two sanitary sewage overflows along Gordon Highway and Friar Lane.

Both overflows took place on Friday.

In a release, the department said 600 gallons overflowed on Gordon Highway, which leads to Rocky Creek, and was possibly caused by grease, rags or debris.

The department says the sewer gravity main was cleaned and videoed.

They add that upstream sewer lines will be monitored and lime was spread in the affected area.

Notifications were also posted in the affected area.

On Friar Lane, which leads to Butler Creek, 100 gallons of sewage water was spilled which was also possibly caused by grease, rags or debris.

The Augusta Utilities Departments says the sewer gravity main was cleaned and the downstream storm pipe was flushed and vacuumed out.

Further investigation regarding the sewer gravity main structural inspection and origin of the grease source are ongoing.