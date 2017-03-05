Downtown community raising money for 1102 Bar and Grill

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — The downtown community is trying to raise money for the employees affected by the recent fire at 1102 Bar and Grill on Broad Street.

Investigators believe an arsonist started the fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire without any injuries reported, but the popular downtown spot will be closed for a while.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of a man who may have started the fire.

If you know who the man is or if you have any details about the crime, please contact the sheriff’s office.

If you’d like to donate to help out 1102, go to: https://www.youcaring.com/theemployeesof1102andtheirfamilies-769242

No word on when the bar and restaurant will re-open.