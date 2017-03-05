Local women taking action to better protect themselves

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)– Startling numbers in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five women will be raped in their lifetime.

That’s why some local women are taking action so they can be prepared.

Drawing females of all backgrounds and ages, this self-defense class trains women to defend themselves by using specific maneuvers.

When danger arises, the ladies will be be more prepared since they have physically practiced the basic skills.

Aaron Hensley heads up this self-defense class. He says every woman should have the ability to defend herself: “With some basic skill sets, you have the ability, and with confidence you can defend yourself, you have the right to, and you should if something happens.”

And that is exactly why women came together Saturday for self-defense training at Premiere Martial Arts in North Augusta.

“It is the most important thing you probably could ever do… is to learn to take care of yourself,” Sherry Howard, a participant, said.

“In today’s society is the key phrase because bad things happen. I think women are more vulnerable than men,” another participant, Betty Parker, said.

Whether someone is trying to steal your purse or if someone has you at gunpoint, Aaron Hensley emphasizes these four important moves: “If a gun’s on you, kind of the process you go through is you want to redirect the weapon, then you’re going to have to control the weapon, attack then take away. That’s the loop you want to go through every time there’s a gun in front of you.”

Women role played and tested the maneuvers so they could be better prepared for danger. Hensley also gave several tips. He says when people carry a weapon, too often their mindset is that they’ll be safe.

“A lot of times that weapon gets used against the person who brought it to the fight. So, you really don’t want to draw the weapon until you’ve created space,” Hensley said.

Sherry Howard and Betty Parker said they learned two important things: to be more aware and to distract the perpetrator.

“When I get out of my car, I look around everywhere. You know, I just take a look because I know the people that are going to attack are looking for unaware people,” Howard said.

“Distracting, hitting. I’m probably not stronger than they are, but I can distract,” Betty Parker said.

“If anything were to happen, I think ‘poor guy.. or poor whoever’ because I think they would have a challenge,” Sherry Howard concluded.

Sixty-seven percent of rapes and sexual assaults go unreported to police, according to the Department of Justice.

You can never be too prepared when it comes to self-defense. Ladies, you can take part in this free self-defense class… just go to Premiere Martial Arts Facebook page: