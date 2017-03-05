No. 5 South Carolina wins third straight SEC Tournament championship

zach By and Published:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Kaela Davis had 23 points and A’ja Wilson scored seven of her 15 points in the fourth quarter to send No. 5 South Carolina to its third straight SEC Tournament crown with a 59-49 victory over No. 6 Mississippi State on Sunday.

The Gamecocks (27-4) entered the final period down 45-40 when Davis began the comeback with a 3-pointer and Wilson scored the next five points to put South Carolina up for good.

Mississippi State (29-4) closed within 50-49 on Roshunda Johnson’s bank shot with 4:42 left. The Bulldogs, however, would not score again in losing their 10th straight – and second consecutive SEC tourney final – to South Carolina.

Wilson, playing without injured post partner Alaina Coates, found her dominance in the final quarter. Along with her points, the Southeastern Conference player of the year had eight of her nine rebounds and two of her four blocks in the period.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s